It's understood a syndicate of employees from Baxter Healthcare in Castlebar were the winners of over half a million euro in Saturday night's Lotto draw.

While there was no winner of the overall jackpot of over €19 million, two tickets - one sold in Castlebar and the other in Dublin - matched five numbers and the bonus number to share a boosted prize fund of almost €1.2 million.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold at Turlough Stores XL in the village of Turlough outside Castlebar on Friday.

It's understood a group of 47 staff from Baxter Healthcare in Castlebar were the winners of the €595,521 - which would mean just over €12,600 per member.

Michael Barrett, who runs the Turlough XL Shop with his wife Attracta told Midwest News that it was a good news story for the locality....