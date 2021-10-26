Mayo County Council has refused planning permission for a controversial mast overlooking Lough Lannagh in Castlebar.

Eircom Limited had applied in early September for permission for a 15-metre telecommunications monopole with antennae, a dish and associated equipment at Garryduff, Castlebar.

A large number of observations and objections were received by the council - from local residents and from groups and individuals who use the facilities of Lough Lannagh.

In refusing permission for the mast, Mayo County Council said the siting of the proposed development on an open, exposed and visually prominent site close to Lough Lannagh "would constitute visually strident feature that would be injurious to the visual amenities of the area".