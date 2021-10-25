Gardai have confirmed that the body of a woman in her late 50's was recovered from Lough Mask in Ballinrobe in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai, the fire service and ambulance personnel attended the scene, after a vehicle was found on the pier at Cushlough shortly after 4.30 am, believed to belong to a person from the local area who was reported missing.

Following a search of the lake, a woman's body was removed from the water within the hour.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was taken to Mayo University Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Gardai have described the incident as a personal tragedy, and have expressed sympathy to the woman's family.

Speaking to Midwest News, Supt Gabriel Moran also thanked all of those involved in the search and recovery operation in the early hours of this morning - including the fire and ambulance personnel, Gardai, Inland Fisheries and members of the local community who assisted.