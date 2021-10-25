A man in his forties has been seriously injured following a hit and run in Co Galway yesterday evening.

The collision occurred near Furbo Church at about 8.30 pm when the pedestrian was struck by a car.

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway where he's being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí say the driver of the car failed to stay at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station at 091 - 514 720 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward, or anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident between Furbo and Spiddal on Sunday night.