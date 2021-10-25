The Fine Gael health spokesperson in the Seanad is calling on the HSE to make Flu vaccines free coming into winter.



It comes after CMO Dr Tony Holohan expressed concerns about the high incidence of Covid-19, urging the unvaccinated to come forward and get themselves jabbed.



Some doctors are saying it is difficult to differentiate between respiratory type illnesses such as Covid and flu, with flu cases also likely to rise in the coming months.



Martin Conway says it is essential that the flu vaccine take up improves