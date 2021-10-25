1,845 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported today.



497 people are being treated in hospital for the virus.



99 people are now in intensive care units across the country's hospitals, up 2 since yesterday.



Meanwhile, the number of people signing up for COVID-19 vaccinations has doubled since Thursday.



That's according to HSE boss Paul Reid, who tweeted that 5,000 of those attending vaccination clinics in Dublin over the past four days were young walk-ins.



Since last Thursday, over 2,000 people have been registering daily for a vaccination, that's up 100 per cent on last week