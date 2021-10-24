Gardaí are appealing for information on a ‘serious incident’ which occurred in Collooney in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A man was assaulted at his home in the Cloonmahon area by two intruders demanding money.

Gardaí would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 12:00am and 1:00 am yesterday morning.

They are also appealing to motorists who may have travelled the Old Dublin Road N4, or the new N4 Dublin Dual Carriageway during these times to make contact with them.

In particular any motorists who may have dash cam footage from the area at the specified time.

Sligo Garda Station can be contacted at 071-9157000 or the Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111.