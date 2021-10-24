Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Mayo man whose body was found in a river in Georgia.

A murder investigation is underway after the body of 28-year old Tom Kennedy from Lahardane was found in a river in Gori earlier this month.

His remains will repose at Leonard’s funeral home Lahardane on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm with removal to St Patrick’s Church Lahardane.

The Funeral Mass takes place on Wednesday at 2pm followed by a private cremation.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchtv.ie.

Police in Georgia believe Mr Kennedy was socialising with several Georgian nationals before a row took place.

They're accused of beating him and throwing him in the river while he was unconscious.

A number of people have been detained in relation to his death.

Four men have appeared in court charged with murder, while one other has been accused of failing to disclose the crime to police.