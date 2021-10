The latest political poll has found a record level of popular support for Sinn Féin.

The main opposition party has climbed to 33% and is now eight percentage points clear of Fine Gael.

The Red C poll for today's Business Post has Fianna Fáil on 12%, the Soc Dems on 6%, Labour on 5% and the Greens on 4%.

Michael Brennan, the Post's political editor, says if the support held in a general election, a Sinn Féin-led coalition could take power.