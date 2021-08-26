A section of the N59 will be closed near Clifden this evening to facilitate in the removal of a truck.

The incident occurred shortly after 12 noon at Gowlan when an articulated lorry left the road.

The driver of the lorry did not sustain any serious injuries.

Midwest News understands that the road will be closed from 6pm until 9pm this evening to facilitate in the removal of the vehicle and its content.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route like the Inagh Valley if travelling to Clifden.