Moffatt School Of Irish Dancing founder Sheila Moffatt has been named All-Star Cultural Ambassador in Traditional Arts 2021 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Under her direction, the Mayo-based dancing school has produced numerous regional, national, & world champions.

Sheila has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to the traditional arts sector and her passion for passing on the tradition of Irish dancing to all her students in both competitive and non-competitive forms.

Business All-Star Accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The Accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Reacting to the announcement Sheila Moffatt said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive the Accreditation on behalf of everyone involved with the school.”