Anyone aged 12 and older who hasn’t yet received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine can receive one at a walk-in vaccination clinic this weekend.

A parent or legal guardian will need to give consent for their child to get their vaccine and the child getting the vaccine will also be asked if they are happy to take the jab.

If the parent or legal guardian has given consent online in advance, it is possible for them to ask another adult to bring their child to the appointment.

If consent has not been given in advance online, the child's parent or legal guardian has to be there.

If possible, children aged 12 to 15 should bring a form of identification with their date of birth on it like a passport or birth certificate.

People awaiting a second dose Pfizer vaccine may also attend one of the walk-in clinics, once the interval between doses has been reached.

Full list of walk-in vaccination clinics in the West this weekend:

Breaffy House Resort, Mayo:

Friday 27 August : 5pm to 7pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older. Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before 07 August.

: 5pm to 7pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older. Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before 07 August. Saturday 28 August: 2pm to 4.30pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older. Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before 08 August.

Ballybrit, Galway

Saturday 28 August: 8.30am to 12.30pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older. Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before 08 August.

Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older. Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before 08 August. Sunday 29 August: 9am to 4pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older. Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before 09 August.

Kilbride, Roscommon:

Sunday 29 August: 9.15am to 3.15pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older. Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before 09 August.

IT Sligo: