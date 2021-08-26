Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten is calling on the relevant Ministers to explore all options surrounding the delay of works at Lough Funshinagh.

He has requested urgent meetings with the Minister for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, and the Minister for Housing & Local Government, Darragh O’Brien on the matter.

The local deputy’s call follows the High Court injunction obtained by The Friends of the Irish Environment, which has halted works at the County Roscommon turlough.

He says the current situation could leave the community in a position where they could be forced to relocate from their homes due to the increasing threat of flooding.

The Independent TD added that the flooding itself is doing serious environmental damage to the lake and its flora and fauna.

Deputy Naughten told Midwest News that this injunction sets a potentially serious precedent for climate mitigation measures across the country.