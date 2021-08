240 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals across the country today, according to the latest INMO Trolley Watch figures.

205 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 35 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Galway has the highest total in the country waiting for a bed at 30.

It’s followed in this region by Sligo University Hospital at 20, Mayo University Hospital at 9 and two at the Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe.