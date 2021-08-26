331 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals today- a high not seen since April.

It's up from 323 yesterday and the total has risen by 35 percent in the past week.

Galway University Hospital remains the facility with the most covid-positive patients nationally at 32- down one.

It is followed in this region by Sligo University Hospital at 16-down four and Mayo University Hospital at 15- down 2, while the Portiuncula University Hospital has 3- down 2.

Latest figures show there's 56 people in ICU with the virus.

Of those, 6 are in Galway- down one, three in Mayo and one each in Sligo and the Portiuncula- down one.