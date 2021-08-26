Mayo County Council is calling on landowners and householders in rural and urban areas, to ensure that roadside hedges are cut back and maintained on their properties.

The hedgecutting season opens from Wednesday next (Sept 1st)

The authority says that the work is essential to ensure that motorists, cyclists and pedestrians can travel safely on all roads. Over hanging vegetation in urban areas also needs to be cut back from footpaths and at junctions.

Tom Gilligan, Director of Services with Mayo County Council is urging everyone to be more proactive over the next few months to ensure that their roadside hedges and overhanging trees are maintained properly, as they are obliged to do under the law.

He has been telling Midwest News about the obligation on land / property owners to ensure hedges or overhanging vegetation on their properties are not impeding on road safety.

However, Japanese Knotweed should not be cut. No ground disturbance should take place at any site where the weed is growing at any time of year. The public is asked to report any instances of Japanese Knotweed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .