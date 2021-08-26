Connemara is set to have an enhanced ambulance service in place by the end of this year. That was confirmed yesterday by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

The Minister was in Galway yesterday to visit the Ballybrit Covid Vaccination Centre and gave the welcome news to local Fianna Fail Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv.

Funding is be allocated within the National Ambulance Service (NAS) to strengthen paramedic resources in the Connemara area. It will include the deployment of 11 additional staff and will facilitate the provision of an additional emergency ambulance in the area for 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, and a rapid response vehicle on an extended day basis.

There has been a long running community campaign calling for additional ambulance resources for Connemara, with just two ambulances at present, based in Clifden and Carroroe. to service a large geographical area.

Deputy O’Cuiv told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that the news is very welcome…