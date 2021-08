A new study on commercial property shows Sligo has the highest rate of vacancy in the country at 20 percent.

Nationally, commercial vacancy rates increased by point one percent to 13.6 between June 2020 and June 2021.

The report also found that there were higher levels of empty units in the west of the country, compared to Leinster.

Dara Keogh, CEO of GeoDirectory, says towns in the west had a high number of unoccupied commercial units: