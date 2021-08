The Minister for Health well impressed with work of staff at Mayo’s vaccination centre when he visited yesterday.

That’s according to Mayo Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers.

There is no date, as yet, for the likely wind down of the Mayo Covid 19 vaccination Centre at Breaffy Castlebar.

Staff at the centre met with Minister Stephen Donnelly on his tour of such facilities in the west yesterday.

Senator Chambers was also there and afterwards spoke to Midwest News...