It's believed NPHET's recommending Covid-19 related restrictions should be lifted in as little as six weeks' time.

Following a meeting yesterday, it's understood public health officials are recommending the government introduce a 'personal responsibility' model.

It's thought rising rates of vaccination will present the government with more options, as it prepares to publish its updated roadmap for reopening next week.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 2,051 new Covid-19 cases, as well as 18 further deaths relating to the virus in the past week.

Dr Eoghan de Barra, Consultant in Infectious Diseases, says the risks to vulnerable groups will still need to be managed: