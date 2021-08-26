The man in his late 20s who was arrested in connection with the seizure of approximately €106,000 of suspected drugs in Collooney, County Sligo, on Tuesday night last, has been charged.

He will appear before Letterkenny District Court this morning at 11am.

At about 9pm on Tuesday night last Gardaí attached to Sligo Garda station searched, under warrant, a residential property in Collooney and cannabis herb, cannabis resin, cannabis jellies and cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of €106,000

The man was arrested at the scene and was detained for questioning under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

He was charged overnight and will appear this morning before Letterkenny District Court.