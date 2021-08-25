Mayo will know their opponents in the All Ireland Football Championship final by this Saturday evening.

Tyrone face Kerry in Croagh Park at 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly says he doesn't see any changes around the number of spectators in Croke Park for the remaining All Ireland fixtures.

40 thousand people attended the All Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Cork last Sunday, a move which drew some criticism.

Another 40 thousand will be allowed inside Croke Park for the football decider on Saturday September 11th.