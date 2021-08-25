University hospital Galway has the highest number of patients nationally today waiting on trolleys for admission.

According to the INMO trolley watch figures there are 34 patients on trolleys waiting for beds at the Galway facility.

There are 17 patients waiting on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital today, waiting for admission and 20 patients in the same position at Sligo University Hospital.

There are 4 patients on trolleys waiting for a bed at Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally today there are 286 patients waiting on trolleys for admissions to hospitals.