Just 6 of the 31 strong staff that worked at Claremorris Swimming pool, just before the pandemic that broke out in March of last year, are at present employed at the facility.

The problem is not the pandemic however, rather it’s a tiling job that requires updating that is preventing the popular facility from re-opening.

Mayo County Council is at present seeking tenders for the works required.

Sean Costello is the Manager of Claremorris Swimming Pool and he’s been telling Midwest about the long running closure at this stage, and the hopes for re-opening the facilities early next year..