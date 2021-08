Minister Darragh O’Brien has today announced 5 million euro in funding for Murrisk Community Water connection.

Over 600 homes will be connected to the mains with works underway to provide further expansion of the scheme.

The quality of the water supply in the Murrisk area, in the vicinity of Croagh Patrick has been a major issue of concern for some time.

Mayo Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers says this injection of funding is very welcome news …