Gardaí attached to Sligo Garda station carried out a search operation at a residential property in Collooney at approximately 9p.m.



Following the execution of a search warrant the property was searched and cannabis herb, cannabis resin, cannabis jellies and cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of €106,000. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.



One man was arrested during the course of the search and he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Investigations ongoing.