The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is visiting the Mayo vaccination Centre at Breaffy, Castlebar this morning. He is due at the centre about now (10am).

He will visit the the vaccination centre in Galway’s Ballybrit this afternoon.

1,571 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic yesterday.

There are 307 patients with the virus in hospitals nationally, and 55 of these patients are in ICUs.

Health officials are now describing the virus as a disease of predominantly “young, unvaccinated adults”

Dr Madeleine Ni Dhalaigh a GP in Castlerea, county Roscommon, is urging unvaccinated young people to get vaccinated.