Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education is due in Sligo this morning.

He will get his visit underway with visits to St Angela’s College and IT Sligo.

In the afternoon, he will be at Sligo College of Further Education and the Mayo/Sligo/Leitrim Education and Training Board’s centre in the town.

There are major developments on the way for third-level education in the region including a merger between St Angela’s College and IT Sligo , and the establishment of a Connacht Ulster Technological University in the north west comprising IT Sligo, Letterkenny IT and GMIT.