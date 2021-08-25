The Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council, Swinford based Cllr Michael Smyth says it’s welcome news for Mayo that four towns in the county have secured funding under the new government scheme to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts.

124 towns and villages around the Country are to benefit from a new €7 million fund, and the four Mayo towns to qualify for the funding are Ballina, Ballinrobe, Castlebar and Newport.

The Streetscape Enhancement initiative will support the enhancement of streetscapes and allow property owners to apply for funding to improve the facades of their buildings.

Cllr Smyth says the impact of this scheme will benefit both those who live in the town but also visitors to our County.

Mayo County Council will confirm details of the application process in the coming days.

Full details will be outlined on www.mayo.ie.

Cathaoirleach Smyth has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley the significance of the funding for towns trying to deal with high levels of dereliction.