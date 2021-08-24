Achill Island RNLI brought a patient they had medically evacuated from Inishturk almost two months ago, back to his family home yesterday.

The volunteer lifeboat crew had provided a medical evacuation for John O’Toole (88) from his home on Inishturk on 28 June, bringing him to Achill Island where he was transferred to Mayo University Hospital suffering from a severe infection. He was later moved to a nursing home where he remained for four weeks before becoming well enough to return home.

John was surrounded by his wife Mary and daughters Phil Kilbane and Anne Maher prior to his departure from Achill Island in flat calm sea conditions and glorious evening sunshine yesterday.

Speaking of her father’s recovery, Anne said: ‘The doctor told us Dad could have died if the lifeboat didn’t take him off the island back in June.’ Echoing the appreciation of her sister, Phil Kilbane continued: ‘The people of both Clare Island and Inishturk are forever grateful for the help and assistance of Achill Island RNLI to the islanders. A big thank you to the crew who volunteer their time, day and night, and for bringing our Dad back home safely this evening.’

Prior to the departure, local family Katie and John Sweeney and their son Seamus Tiernan were present on the pier to wave John off. Seamus, a talented and well-known musician, played some traditional Irish tunes for John, much to his delight, as he boarded the Sam and Ada Moody.