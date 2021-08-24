31 Covid patients are being treated in Galway University Hospital - the highest in the country today.

That’s followed by Mayo and Sligo University Hospitals and the Mater Public hospitalin Dublin with 21 Covid positive patients each.

In total this evening there are 50 patients with the virus in hospitals in this region. The Saolta Hospital Group operates hospitals across the west and north west, and it’s Chief Operating Officer Ann Cosgrove says there are ten of those 50 covid positive patients in ICU’s across the Saolta group of hospitals today.

She says the high level of the virus in communities across the west and north west is reflected in the high number of Covid patients in hospitals in the region.

She says coping with the volume of patients with the virus is impacting on elective procedures in the hospitals, particularly at Mayo University Hospital.

Midwest New Editor Teresa O’Malley asked Ann about the high incidence of the virus at Mayo, Sligo and Galway university Hospitals in relation to the national picture at present