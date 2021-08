NPHET says the country is facing a "long, slow" wave of Covid-19 that won't peak until next month.

1,571 new cases have been confirmed today - 70 per cent of them are among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

There are 307 patients with the virus in hospital and 55 in intensive care units.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET's modelling advisory group, says the disease will need to be kept under control in the coming weeks: