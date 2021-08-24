31 Covid patients are being treated in Galway University Hospital - the highest in the country today.

That’s followed by Mayo and Sligo University Hospitals and the Mater Public hospital with 21 Covid positive patients each.

There are now two wards assigned to the care of patients with the virus at UHG.

In a statement from the Saolta group this afternoon to Midwest News, they say Galway University Hospital hospital has COVID-19 contingency plans in place to respond to an increase in patient volume and demand for hospital care and resources including ICU beds, staff and equipment.

Due to the number of patients with COVID-19 in UHG at the moment there are currently two wards assigned to treat patients with the virus. The situation is kept under constant review.