More than 75,000 euro has been raised to repatriate the bodies of a family killed in a car crash in Galway back to Iraq.

Karzan Ahmed, his wife Shahen and their nine-month old daughter Lina died when their car was hit on the M6 near Ballinasloe on Thursday.

Another car had been travelling the wrong way down the dual carriageway.

The victim's family are trying to get the bodies back to Iraq as they had never met baby Lina.

Philip Phelan is the Chairman and PRO of the Kurdish Irish Society and he’s been speaking to Midwest News about the remarkable fundraising effort…

The link to donate is below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ue8hrt-bring-karzan-shahen-and-baby-lina-home?qid=0608048384df3d315d80891a949f2a58