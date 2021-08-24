307 Covid patients are being treated in hospital today - after a fall of 11 in 24 hours.

It's after the figure rose to its highest since March over the weekend.

Latest figures show 31 Covid patients are being treated in Galway University Hospital - the highest in the country and a decrease of one patient.

That’s followed by the Mater Public at 25 and Mayo and Sligo University Hospitals at 21 apiece- down one and two respectievly.

Elsewhere in this region, there are six patients with the virus at the Portiuncula Univeristy Hospital in Ballinasloe- up one.

60 Covid patients are being treated in intensive care units across the country.

Of those seven are in Galway, with two each in both Mayo, Sligo and the Portiuncula- down one in Sligo.