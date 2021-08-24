A new survey indicates that there is significant local support for the pedestrianisation of some streets and areas in the town of Westport.

The survey was conducted last month by the local sustainable transport advocacy group, called 15-Minute Westport.

The public survey, which was conducted online and in-person showed that 87% of people that took part, think Westport needs more space for pedestrians, with 84% wanting the pedestrianisation of the Octagon to be trialled, and 82% supporting the trial pedestrianisation of Bridge Street.

There was also strong demand for more cycle lanes in Westport town centre, with 75% of survey respondents saying they would cycle more often if they had access to safe cycle routes.

The lack of safe routes was cited to be the single biggest barrier to walking and cycling in and around Westport town. The dominance of motor traffic on Westport’s streets was also cited as a major barrier to walking and cycling.

Kieran Ryan is a member of the group 15-Minute Westport and he has been giving Midwest News editor Teresa O’Malley more details about the survey and its findings