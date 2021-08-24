Gardai were called to the Emergency Dept of Mayo University Hospital yesterday after verbal abuse was directed at some members of staff on duty.

Listeners to Midwest News, who witnessed the incident, claim it began when one person presenting at the hospital started to verbally abuse a nurse. When a member of the hospital management staff intervened to ask the person to refrain from the verbal attack, then other patients in the Emergency Dept joined in, directing verbal abuse at staff.

In response, the gardai were called to the hospital, and on their arrival peace was restored to the department.

Midwest News contacted the garda press office to ask if any arrests were made.

A spokesperson for the gardai responded saying, “gardaí attended A&E as a result of impatient patients, no offense disclosed”.