Funeral arrangements have been announced for the woman who was found dead in a Westport apartment last month.

Sylwia Adamaczyk, a Polish national was found dead in an apartment on Castlebar Street, Westport, on the 31st of July.

Her Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Westport and will be live streamed on churchtv.ie/Westport.

The details from a post mortem into her death, carried out by a State Pathologist, Dr. Heidi Okkers, have not been released.

The deceased had been working in the Westport area for some time prior to her death.

It comes as two men were released without charge in connection with the sudden death of the woman in an apartment in the town

The suspects, one aged in his 50s and the other in his 30s, were brought to Castlebar Garda Station last week, where they were interviewed.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.