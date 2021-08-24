A Go Fund Me page to repatriate the bodies of a family killed in a crash in Galway last week to Iraq, has raised over 50,000 euro.

Karzan Ahmed and his wife Shahen, as well as their nine month old baby Lina were among four people who died on the M6 near Ballinasloe last Thursday evening.

Another car hit their vehicle after travelling the wrong way down the motorway.

The organisers of the fundraiser say baby Lena never got to meet her family in Iraq, and are trying to bring their bodies back home.