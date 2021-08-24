The number of people in ICU with Covid-19 is at its highest level in more than four months.

60 people are receiving treatment in hospitals around the country, with half of them under the age of 55.

The Chief Medical Officer says 32 people have been admitted to intensive care in the past week alone.

There were 304 people in public hospitals with covid last night, while 1,592 new cases were reported yesterday.

Former head of the Intensive Care Society, Catherine Motherway, says admissions to ICU will rise for a number of weeks