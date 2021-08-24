Westport’s James’s Street has fully reopened to traffic following a multi-vehicle collision in the town yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the four-vehicle crash at approximately 10:50am in the morning.

A truck collided with three cars during the course of the incident.

Midwest News understands that following the collision one man was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of what are described as “non-life threatening injuries”.

The street fully reopened to traffic yesterday after two vehicles involved in the collision were removed from the scene.