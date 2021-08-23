The Claremorris Electoral Area at present has the highest incidence of Covid-19 cases in the county.

Over the past two weeks, the area has overtaken Swinford which had the highest rate of infection earlier this month.

Over the weekend, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at Mayo University Hospital rose to 22, with two patients in ICU. The hospital is now the fourth highest in the country behind Galway University Hospital, which has 32 Covid patients, the Mater Hospital and Sligo University Hospital, both have 23 Covid patients.

The total number of confirmed cases in Claremorris Local Electoral Area has risen to 252 over the past 14 days.

Swinford, which had the highest number in early August, now has the second-highest rate in the county at 240.

Westport has an incidence rate of 153 per 100,000 population over the same 14-day period while Castlebar has the fourth-highest rate at 143. Ballina had 124 confirmed cases over the two weeks while Belmullet had 24 cases.

Claremorris, Swinford, Westport and Castlebar are all currently above the national average of 493 per 100,000 of the population.