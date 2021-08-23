Four towns in county Mayo are to benefit from the new €7 million National Streetscape Enhancement Scheme announced today.

They are Ballina, Ballinrobe, Castlebar and Newport.

The fund is designed to cover shop front painting, murals, provision of street planting along with other improvements,

Mayo County Council is leading the scheme.

Welcoming the announcement, Mayo TD Michael Ring says that under this scheme, property owners will be provided with funding to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork and install features such as canopies and street furniture.

The towns under this scheme were selected by Mayo County Council. Mayo County Council will now begin the process of advertising locally for applications.