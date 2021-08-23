Details

Four towns in county Mayo are to benefit from the new €7 million National Streetscape Enhancement Scheme announced today.

They are Ballina, Ballinrobe, Castlebar and Newport.

The fund is designed to cover shop front painting, murals, provision of street planting along with other improvements,

Mayo County Council is leading the scheme.

Welcoming the announcement, Mayo TD Michael Ring says that under this scheme, property owners will be provided with funding to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork and install features such as canopies and street furniture.

The towns under this scheme were selected by Mayo County Council. Mayo County Council will now begin the process of advertising locally for applications.

 

    Four people have been killed in a multi-car crash in county Galway. It happened near Junction 15 on the M6 near Ballinasloe at around 7.40pm last night. Emergency services attended the scene within minutes of the collision, that occurred about 2 kilometres…
  • Aug 19, 2021

    Over 1800 new cases of Covid-19 reported this evening

    1,818 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening. 244 patients are in hospital with the virus, down five from yesterday, while 52 are in intensive care. The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says over 12,000 cases of the virus have been…
  • Aug 19, 2021

    Walk-in vaccination clinic in Mayo this weekend for over 16's

    As the vaccination rollout continues, anyone aged 16 or over who has not yet received their first Covid-19 vaccine can go to a walk-in clinic in Castlebar this weekend. Also, those waiting for their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can attend,…
  • Aug 19, 2021

    HSE West urges people to pre-book Covid test at McHale Park

    As the virus continues to spread across the region, the HSE West says Covid-19 test centres are experiencing very high levels of activity, and members of the public who require a test should book online at hse.ie. This applies to people who want a Covid-19…
  • Aug 19, 2021

    Mayo University Hospital says efforts underway to recruit additional nurses

    Management at Mayo University Hospital says the challenge they face in relation to recruiting nurses are a national & international issue, which is not specific to the Castlebar hospital. They also say nursing staffing levels within the hospital are a…
  • Aug 19, 2021

    20 new jobs to be created at new Petmania stores in Mayo & Roscommon

    Up to 20 new jobs will be created with the opening of two new Petmania stores in Westport and Roscommon. The Irish-owned pet retailer will open new stores at the Westpoint Shopping Centre in Westport, and at the Centre Point Retail Park in Roscommon Town, as…
  • Aug 19, 2021

    Electricity now restored to Erris region following earlier fault

    Electricity supply has now been restored to some 1500 homes and businesses in the Erris region, following a fault in the Belmullet area earlier. A fault had occurred this morning which impacted on about one and a half thousand customers. ESB crews responded…
  • Aug 19, 2021

    31 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital

    Sligo University Hospital is dealing with a large number of patients on trolleys once again today. The latest figures from the INMO show 31 patients on trolleys waiting for a bed at the Sligo hospital - this is the third day in a row that over 30 patients…
  • Aug 19, 2021

    Status Yellow Rain warning for Mayo & Galway tomorrow

    Met Eireann has issued a status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Mayo & Galway. The warning will come into effect tomorrow morning and will last until 4pm on Friday. Heavy and possibly thundery falls of rain at times on Thursday night and on Friday with a risk of…
  • Aug 19, 2021

    Power outage across North Mayo this morning

    ESB Networks Ireland have confirmed to Midwest News that there is a power outage in the Belmullet and Ballina areas. There are also over a 100 customers with power in the Enniscrone area today. ESB crews are currently working to repair the faults and hope to…
  • Aug 19, 2021

    Russian Spy Ship spotted off the West Coast

    The Defence Forces are monitoring a Russian spy ship spotted off the west coast. The Yantar vessel is capable of attaching spy equipment to undersea cables that carry internet traffic, according to the Irish Times. It carries a crew of 60, and has also been…
  • Aug 19, 2021

    South Mayo Councillor says the delay in issuing forestry felling licences needs to be tackled urgently

    The delay in issuing forestry felling licences need to be tackled urgently. Thousands of licences are currently caught up in a backlog, which is pushing up the timber prices and resulting in timber having to be imported. Mayo Councillor Patsy O'Brien says the…
  • Aug 19, 2021

    Plans for new pedestrian bridge in Galway have been approved

    Plans to construct a new pedestrian bridge over the River Corrib in Galway have been approved by An Bord Pleanála. The proposed pedestrian and cycle bridge would be located around 20 metres downstream from the Salmon Weir Bridge, in the city centre. Galway…
  • Aug 19, 2021

    Man found safe and well in County Sligo

    The Ballyglass Coast Guard Unit was involved in the search of a missing person in County Sligo yesterday. The Drone team were tasked at 03.45am yesterday morning by MRSC Malin following a request from An Garda Síochána to assist in the search for a person…
  • Aug 19, 2021

    Continued rise in Covid hospital and ICU admissions

    A roadmap to end Covid-19 restrictions will be discussed this afternoon when senior ministers and health officials meet. It's the first covid sub-committee meeting in weeks, and will form the basis of a plan set to be announced later this month. It comes amid…
  • Aug 19, 2021

    Calls for urgent Government action to address major staffing issues at Mayo University Hospital

    There are calls for urgent government action to address major staffing issues at Mayo University Hospital. It follows claims from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation of an unfolding crisis at the hospital due to unsafe staff-to-patient ratios. The…
  • Aug 18, 2021

    Over 1,800 new Covid-19 cases

    1,861 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today. 249 people are in hospital with the virus - 54 of whom are being treated in intensive care. The Chief Medical Officer says 43 per cent of patients in ICU are under the age of 50. Dr Tony Holohan says the…
  • Aug 18, 2021

    Covid supports to remain in place for those working in live entertainment

    Covid supports are to remain in place for those working in live events until restrictions on the industry have been removed. Representatives for the sector, which has been effectively shut for over a year, earlier met with arts minister Catherine Martin.…
  • Aug 18, 2021

    Body found in the search for a missing hill walker in Mayo

    A body has been found in the search for a missing hill walker in Co Mayo. A rescue operation had been ongoing since Monday for a man in his 30s, who lived in the UK but is originally from the area. He disappeared while walking on Mweelrea Mountain. Paul…
  • Aug 18, 2021

    Mayo Sinn Fein Deputy calls on Government to address major rent hike in student accommodation

    Students living away from home could face up to €14,000 in costs for the upcoming academic year. Increasing rents and food prices are leading to a likely rise in living costs, according to the Technological University Dublin Student Cost of Living Guide.…
  • Aug 18, 2021

    Almost 900 new Covid cases in Mayo over past 2 weeks

    Counties Roscommon, Mayo, Galway and Sligo all have Covid-19 rates higher than the national average at present. The 14-day incidence rate nationally is now 493 cases per 100,000 people, the highest since January. Roscommon's rate is considerably higher at 748…
  • Aug 18, 2021

    INMO calls for urgent meeting with Saolta over working conditions at Mayo hospital

    The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is calling for an urgent meeting with Saolta management to discuss the concerns of nurses working at Mayo University Hospital. Staff on eight wards have now raised formal grievances with the HSE over their working…
  • Aug 18, 2021

    Movie star visiting golf courses in the West for new series

    Actor Bill Murray is in Ireland filming a new golf series and will be visiting a number of golf courses in the West as part of the project. Tourism Ireland hopes it will keep Ireland front and centre in the minds of future visitors from the US and around the…
  • Aug 18, 2021

    Covid-19 vaccines no longer being administered at Abbey Hotel, Roscommon Town

    A Covid-19 vaccination clinic is no longer being held at the Abbey Hotel in Roscommon town. Over 31,000 vaccinations have been administered at the centre since its opened at the hotel in March. Yesterday (Tues) marked the final day of vaccinations at the…
  • Aug 18, 2021

    HSE urges people to pre-book online for Castlerea Covid-19 test centre

    The HSE West says the Covid-19 testing centre at Castlerea Fire Station is experiencing very high levels of activity. People who require a test are being asked to pre-book online at hse.ie, where a time slot will be allocated. Up to now, a walk-in centre has…
  • Aug 18, 2021

    CMO warns Covid-19 cases rising in most counties and in all age groups

    The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says the incidence of Covid-19 is rising steadily in all age groups and in 21 of 26 counties. The 14-day incidence rate is now 493 cases per 100,000 people, the highest since January, while counties Roscommon, Mayo,…
  • Aug 18, 2021

    Search resumed at first light for man missing on Mweelrea Mountain

    A major search is continuing in Co Mayo again today for a hill walker who's been missing since Monday. The man is in his 30s and lives in the UK, but is believed to be originally from the area. He disappeared two days ago while walking on Mweelrea near…
  • Aug 17, 2021

    Almost 1500 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed this evening

    1,496 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening. 248 patients are currently in hospital with the virus, with 54 of those receiving intensive care. The 14-day incidence rate is now 493 per 100,000 - the highest it's been since January 31st. An…
  • Aug 17, 2021

    Govt approves mixing Covid-19 vaccines in limited circumstances

    The Government has approved the mixing of Covid vaccines in limited circumstances. NIAC has been deliberating on the mixing of vaccines for months and issued advice to the Government this morning. It said vaccine doses can be mixed in very limited…
  • Aug 17, 2021

    Musicians call for restrictions on indoor music to be eased

    The Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland has said there's no reason restrictions on indoor music shouldn't be eased. Tomorrow, representatives of the live events sector will meet with the Minister for Arts & Culture Catherine Martin to discuss when…
  • Aug 17, 2021

    Latest Covid-19 rates across the West

    Covid-19 rates continue to increase across the region, according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal have the highest 14-day rates, followed by Roscommon, Mayo and Galway. In the two weeks up to…
  • Aug 17, 2021

    University Hospital Galway has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in ICU

    239 Covid patients were in hospital last night - after a drop of 23 in the space of 12 hours. The number usually falls on a Monday evening, due to discharges after the weekend. 51 patients were in intensive care with the virus last night - the highest since…
  • Aug 17, 2021

    Weather hampering assistance of coastguard helicopter in search for man missing on Mweelrea this afternoon

    A search is continuing this afternoon on Mweelrea mountain, outside Westport after a man was reported missing from Connaught’s highest peak yesterday(Monday) afternoon. The man is visiting from the UK and is aged in his mid 30s. He was last heard from…
  • Aug 17, 2021

    Poet Laureate appointed for Belmullet

    A Poet Laureate has been appointed for Belmullet, which is one of 20 towns nationwide included in the Poetry Town initiative. Poetry Ireland and Mayo County Council's Arts Service have announced that Anne Walsh Donnelly has been appointed Poet Laureate for…
  • Aug 17, 2021

    Long delays today in the ED of Sligo University Hospital

    There are 33 patients on trolleys waiting for admission to Sligo University Hospital today. That’s the third highest number in the country according to the INMO trolley watch figures. Limerick University Hospital is the highest at 43 followed by Cork…
  • Aug 17, 2021

    152,000 euro announced today for Recreation Park in north Mayo

    Close to 152,000 euro has been announced today for the second phase of the development of a recreation park in Carrowtigue, in north Mayo. The Minister for Sport Jack Chambers visited the area briefly this morning and made the funding announcement for the…
  • Aug 17, 2021

    Man missing from Mayo’s Mweelrea Mountain since yesterday and a search operation is underway

    A search in underway on Mweelrea mountain, outside Westport after a man was reported missing from Connaught’s highest peak yesterday afternoon. The man is visiting from the UK and is aged in his mid 30s. He was last heard from yesterday afternoon and when he…
  • Aug 17, 2021

    Clifden Vaccination Centre to cease operations today

    The Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Clifden is being wound down today. People in the area who have received their first dose in Clifden are being advised that second dose vaccines will be carried out at the main vaccination base in Galway City at Ballybrit.…
  • Aug 17, 2021

    Tuam pharmacist says uptake of vaccines in 12-15's has been slow

    Pharmacies are experiencing a 'much slower' take-up of Covid vaccines among 12 to 15 year olds than for those aged 18 to 34. They've been administering the jab on the younger age-group since last week, along with GPs and vaccination centres. Over 40,000 12 to…
  • Aug 17, 2021

    NPHET member says further restrictions won’t ease if Covid-19 cases continue to rise

    A member of NPHET says further restrictions won't ease at the beginning of September if Covid cases continue to rise. The five-day moving average has increased by 27 per cent in the past two weeks, and now stands at 1,854. 1,558 new cases were confirmed…
  • Aug 17, 2021

    Vandalism of life buoys along Mayo Greenway condemned

    Vandals are putting lives at risk along the Castlebar Greenway. Cllr Ger Deere has condemned those responsible for vandalising six life buoys in a space of five kilometers along the Turlough Greenway from Castlebar. He says he was shocked and saddened to see…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    Do Not Swim notice removed from Dugort beach, Achill

    The Do Not Swim notice has been removed from Dugort beach in Achill. Dugort was one of a number of Mayo beaches with temporary Do Not Swim notices in place due to issues with bathing water quality. This evening, Mayo County Council says the restrictions have…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    HIQA publishes inspection report on foster care service in Mayo

    HIQA has today published a positive inspection report on the foster care service operated by Tusla in the Mayo area. The inspection of the foster care service in Mayo was carried out in May of this year, and shows that - of the seven standards assessed - one…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    First Mayo whiskey from Mayo in 150 years is on sale from today

    Today marks a significant milestone in the 7 year journey of the Connacht Distillery, as they release the first core expression of whiskey to be distilled at their own facility in Ballina. Following a €10 million investment from its founders, construction…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    Football has overtaken Covid-19 as main topic of conversation in Mayo

    The Mayo footballers' win on Saturday night has overtaken Covid-19 as the main topic of conversation across the county - that's according to Castlebar publican and well-known GAA supporter Mick Byrne. After defeating All-Ireland champions Dublin in Croke Park…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    Person evacuated on medical grounds from Clare Island at the weekend

    Achill Island RNLI was involved in the medical evacuation of a patient from Clare Island at the weekend. The crew launched at 9.30am on Saturday (14 August) under Coxswain Dave Curtis and with five crew members onboard. It followed a request from the Irish…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    Gardaí seize over €11,000 worth of drugs in Galway

    Gardaí have seized more than €11,000 worth of suspected in Galway City on Friday. Local officers conducted a search under warrant of a property in the Murrough area of the city shortly after 9.30pm on Friday night. During the course of this search…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    Mayo Senator urges Department to reverse decision on pregnant teachers returning to classrooms

    Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers is calling on the Department of Education to reverse its decision that deems it safe for the majority of pregnant teachers to return to the classroom. Revised public health guidelines state that it is safe for most pregnant teachers…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    Galway restaurant wins three top prizes at Top 50 Pizza awards

    Galway restaurant The Dough Bros claimed three of the top prizes at the Top 50 Pizza awards in Milan. The pizzeria is located on Middle Street in Galway City and is run by Swinford brothers Eugene and Ronan Greaney. The Galway restaurant was named the best…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    Increase in Covid-positive patients at Mayo University Hospital

    259 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals this morning. It's a 19 percent increase from last Monday's total, while it has risen from 248 yesterday. Latest figures show there's 48 people in ICU. Sligo University Hospital has the third-highest amount of…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    36,000 euro for works on Mayo's Inishnakillew

    Mayo County Council has been allocated €36,000 to provide co-funding for additional works on the Mayo island of Inishnakillew, in Clew Bay. A new storm wall of concrete on the causeway and the upgrading of 60m stretch of road will be developed with the…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    IFA online discussion on Thursday re Nitrate Regulations

    IFA is hosting an online farmer meeting to discuss the Nitrate Regulations consultation this Thurs, Aug 19th at 8pm. There will be brief presentations from IFA senior policy staff, Geraldine O’Sullivan and Aine O’Connell, followed by an open discussion where…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    Gardaí seize over €9,000 worth of drugs in Galway

    Gardaí seized over €9,000 worth of drugs in Galway on Thursday last. The suspected cannabis herb was discovered following the search of a house in Loughrea at 4pm in the afternoon. The search was conducted by Gardaí attached to Galway's Crime Unit and members…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    Mayo Coroner pens a Memoir

    Mayo Coroner Pat O’Connor has penned his memoirs during the pandemic and produced a new book, “The Life and Times of a Country Solicitor”. His successful legal career is just a part of a lifelong commitment to charities, community initiatives, family,…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    Mayo and Galway companies secure funding under European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme

    The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue today announced the award of €1 million in grants to 13 aquaculture enterprises under his Department’s European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme. The grant awards will support total…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    Crossmolina public hopeful work will start on long-awaited flood relief scheme shortly

    The people of Crossmolina are hopeful that work will start this Autumn on the long-awaited flood relief scheme. That's according to local Councillor Michael Loftus, who says the OPW has recently provided the additional information required by the Department…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    Gardaí and Sligo Traveller community play match for suicide awareness

    Gardaí and members of the Sligo Traveller community will compete in a soccer match at the Showgrounds tomorrow, in a bid to raise awareness of suicide rates in the Traveller population. It will be the fourth encounter between the two sides and the match will…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    Surge in complaints over rail passengers defying Covid rules

    Complaints about passengers flouting mandatory requirements to wear face masks on Irish Rail services have increased significantly since the start of the year. The State rail operator dealt with 96 complaints about Covid-19 measures over the most recent…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    Trade Unions call on Taoiseach to intervene in getting recognition for Health Care workers

    Trade Unions representing Health Care workers have called on the Taoiseach to intervene, in getting recognition for the work they've done during the pandemic. In a letter to Micheál Martin, the unions urged him to authorise the HSE and other Government…
  • Aug 16, 2021

    Health expert says there is no grounds for relaxing Covid restrictions

    A UCD Associate Professor says there are no grounds for relaxing restrictions. Professor Julien Mercille says we're still in a precarious situation, with 1,758 new cases of covid 19 confirmed. The number of people in hospital with the virus has risen by 19 to…
  • Aug 15, 2021

    Three people taken to hospital following crash in Mayo

    Gardaí attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision in Knock this morning. The crash occurred at approximately 11.20am on the N17 near Carrowmore. Three people were taken to Mayo University Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be…
  • Aug 15, 2021

    Live music events return at Hogs Heaven's outdoor stage this weekend

    Live music is once again returning to outdoor venues across the region after a lengthy absence due to Covid-19 restrictions. New guidelines issued by Failte Ireland permit live music at outdoor gatherings for up to 200 people and 500 are allowed in premises…
  • Aug 15, 2021

    RIO fear state land grab as part of new Eco schemes

    Farmers land may effectively go into state control for climate and environmental purposes without compensation as part of forthcoming eco schemes. That's according to Gerry Loftus the founder of the Rural Ireland Organisation. Following webinars with the Dept…
  • Aug 15, 2021

    Over 1,700 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

    The Department of Health has reported 1,758 new cases of covid-19. As of 8 O'Clock this morning, 248 patients are in hospital with the virus. While 48 of those are receiving intensive care, an increase of 5 in 24 hours.
  • Aug 15, 2021

    Gardaí attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Mayo

    Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Knock this morning. The two-vehicle crash occurred at the turn off for the Knock Community Centre in the town at around 11am. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.…
  • Aug 15, 2021

    Sligo University Hospital has third-highest number of Covid patients

    The number of Covid patients in hospital has increased to 248. Latest figures show there have been 35 new admissions in the last 24 hours. There are 48 people with the virus being treated in ICU - up 5. Sligo University Hospital has the third highest number…
  • Aug 15, 2021

    Major dolphin rescue conducted on North Mayo beach

    Gardaí and locals assisted in a live stranding event of 13 common dolphins in North Mayo on Friday. Mayo Irish Whale and Dolphin Group live stranding responders received word that dolphins were stranded on Tarmon beach in Blacksod. It was a family group of 13…
  • Aug 15, 2021

    Health Experts encouraging 12 to 15 year-olds to sign up for vaccine

    Health experts are encouraging 12 to 15-year-olds who've yet to sign up for a Covid-19 vaccine to do so. More than 75,000 have registered since the portal opened on Wednesday, out of the 280,000 who're eligible. Vaccination clinics are continuing across the…
  • Aug 15, 2021

    Daily Covid-19 cases at their highest since January

    Daily Covid-19 case numbers are now at their highest level since January 22nd. 2,074 new cases were confirmed yesterday, with 229 virus patients in hospital and 43 in intensive care. Health officials are warning the incidence rate is rising in all age groups…
  • Aug 14, 2021

    Over 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

    The Department of Health has reported 2,074 new Covid cases today. It's the first time the daily figure has been over 2,000 since January. There are 229 patients with the virus in hospital, of which 43 are in ICU.
  • Aug 14, 2021

    Funeral arrangements announced for Mayo man who died in Galway car crash

    Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Mayo man who lost his life in a car crash in Galway on Thursday. Patrick Scanlon of The Points, Achill Sound died in the three-car collision outside the city. His remains will be removed to The Church of Mary…
  • Aug 14, 2021

    National Heritage Week events begin across Mayo

    'Heritage newcomers' are being encouraged to take part in National Heritage Week. The event, which runs until tomorrow week, is kicking off today across the country. There'll be an interactive bodhrán workshop at Glenisland National School, Nature Tours of…
  • Aug 14, 2021

    IFA says latest delay to Roscommon flood relief scheme is hugely worrying

    The Irish Farmers Association says a decision to halt works on the emergency overflow pipe at Lough Funshinagh will be hugely worrying for farmers. Friends of the Irish Environment has taken action to stop the flood relief scheme works at the lake in County…
  • Aug 14, 2021

    Four-fold increase in Covid hospitalisations and ICU admissions

    The deputy chief medical officer says there's been a four-fold increase in Covid hospitalisations and ICU admissions over the past six weeks. Dr Ronan Glynn says there are 43 patients with the virus in intensive care - just below the 47 at the peak of the…
  • Aug 14, 2021

    12 to 15-year-olds are receiving Covid vaccines at clinics nationwide

    12 to 15 year olds are receiving Covid-19 jabs in most vaccination centres today and tomorrow. Clinics throughout the country are administering first doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to this age-group. Registration opened on Wednesday evening, and the…
  • Aug 14, 2021

    Vaccinated pupils exempt from close contact restrictions

    Vaccinated pupils won't have to stay at home if they're a close contact of a Covid-19 case in school However unvaccinated children will have to miss class time and restrict their movements. The Irish Independent reports the HSE's planning to exempt…
  • Aug 13, 2021

    Almost 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

    1,978 new covid-19 cases have been confirmed today - the highest figure since the end of January. Hospitals are now caring for 221 patients with the virus. 43 people are being treated in intensive care units, with 8 of them being admitted within the past 24…
  • Aug 13, 2021

    Disruption to Covid-19 vaccination system resolved

    The HSE says its Covid-19 vaccination system is back up and running after some earlier disruption. It says the Covax system experienced a temporary disruption, but vaccinations were not interrupted. The issue has been rectified, while centres have reverted…
  • Aug 13, 2021

    Public Health West pleas with Mayo public to adhere to covid regulations this big matches weekend

    The Department of Public Health West is today, urging people in Mayo to continue to follow public health advice this weekend due to concerns over a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Mayo in recent weeks. The Department of Public Health West has seen…
  • Aug 13, 2021

    Ballina to have a live screen for tomorrow's 6pm match

    A live screening of the Men’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final between Mayo and Dublin takes place on pedestrianised Pearse Street, Ballina, on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. The event is s limited to 200 tickets in line with current government…
  • Aug 13, 2021

    Boil Water notice remains in place on Clare Island

    Irish Water and Mayo County Council are reminding customers supplied by Clare Island Public Water Supply that the Boil Water Notice issued on 18 June remains in place until further notice. The decision to impose a Boil Water Notice in June, followed the…
  • Aug 13, 2021

    Cathaoirleach urges adherence to Covid guidelines to curb the spread of the virus

    The Local Electoral Areas with the third and fourth highest incidence rates nationally of Covid 19 are in county Mayo. On Monday, the country's 14-day incidence rate was 422 cases per 100,000 population, but it was many times that figure in three LEAs of…
  • Aug 13, 2021

    Mayo man died in three-car collision in Galway yesterday

    The man who died in a three-car collision outside Galway city yesterday has been named as Patrick Scanlon of The Points, Achill Sound, county Mayo. The three-car collision happened shortly before 1pm yesterday at the intersection of the M6 and M17 motorways,…
  • Aug 13, 2021

    Castlebar's Linenhall Arts Centre has re-opened

    The Linenhall Arts Centre in Castlebar reopened to the public this week, after seven long months of closure. The popular Linenhall Coffee Shop is open again and now encompasses two indoor and two outdoor seating areas to cater for customers, with socially…
  • Aug 13, 2021

    Construction of new 6m euro Roscommon Hospice almost completed

    Construction on the new 6 million euro Hospice in Roscommon is on schedule to be completed by October and its hoped to be opened to patients by the end of this year/ early 2022. That was confirmed today by the CEO of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Martina…
  • Aug 13, 2021

    Areas of Donegal and Mayo have highest incidence rate of Covid 19 nationally over past two weeks

    One in every 53 people in one area of Donegal tested positive for Covid-19 in the space of two weeks. The Carndonagh region continues to have the highest incidence rate in the country. The LEAs with the third and fourth highest incidence rates nationally over…
  • Aug 13, 2021

    Man due to appear in court today in connection with Roscommon drug seizure on Wednesday

    A man in his 30s arrested in connection with the seizure of cannabis plants and cannabis herb with a combined value of €56,050 in County Roscommon on Wednesday, (11th August) has been charged. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District…
  • Aug 13, 2021

    Man dies and three injured in three-car collision in Galway yesterday

    A man in his 80s was fatally injured in a road collision in Co Galway yesterday afternoon. His name has not yet been released. The three-car collision happened shortly before 1pm yesterday at the intersection of the M6 and M17 motorways (the Tuam/Sligo exit).…
  • Aug 12, 2021

    Man dies in three car collision in Galway

    A man has been killed in a three car crash in County Galway. It happened at the intersection of the M6 and M17 shortly before 1 o'clock this afternoon. The man in his 80s who died was the driver of one of the cars - his passenger, a woman also in her 80s has…
  • Aug 12, 2021

    Highest number of Covid cases in seven months today

    The highest number of Covid-19 cases in almost seven months has been reported today in the Republic There are 1,903 new infections - the highest daily figure since January 23rd. 219 people are in hospital with the virus, with 37 in intensive care. +++
  • Aug 12, 2021

    Swimming ban on Lough Lanagh

    A Do Not Swim notice has been erected by Mayo County Council on Lough Lannagh in Castlebar. It warns the public that "swimming in this water may cause illness". "Bathing is prohibited due to elevated levels of bacteria in a bathing water sample taken…
  • Aug 12, 2021

    4/5ths of the adult population in the Republic will be fully vaccinated by the weekend

    80 per cent of Ireland's adult population will be fully vaccinated by the weekend. While 90 per cent will have received at least one dose. HSE CEO Paul Reid says the rollout is now in its "final leg", and says the vaccines offer strong protection from Covid.…
  • Aug 12, 2021

    Dept says it will replace two Mayo representatives that have resigned in frustration from Pyrite Working Group

    The Department of Housing has this afternoon confirmed to Midwest News that it received notification late yesterday that Josephine Murphy and Dorothy Keane, the two Mayo representatives on its Pyrite Working Group have stepped down. It says it will be…
  • Aug 12, 2021

    Part of the M6 outside Athenry closed due to collision this afternoon

    Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a traffic collision on the M6 motorway outside of Athenry. The motorway is closed in the area of the incident between Athenry and Rathmorrisey following the collision this afternoon. The incident occurred on…
  • Aug 12, 2021

    Fewer patients on trolleys today at Mayo University Hospital

    The number of patients on hospital trolleys across the West today has improved considerably since yesterday. The latest figures from the INMO show 11 patients on trolleys today at Mayo University Hospital - that's half yesterday's number. At UHG, the number…
  • Aug 12, 2021

    RETRO Cannonball in Ballina tomorrow

    RETRO Cannonball starts in Ballina tomorrow morning (Fri) at 10am outside Crockets on the Quay and is sponsored by BRÚ Brewery. The classic car road trip will make its way up to Donegal through Sligo and overnight in Letterkenny, then on to Malin Head and…
  • Aug 12, 2021

    Two Mayo homeowners have stepped down from pyrite working group

    Two members of the Pyrite /Mica Working Group, representing Mayo homeowners, have stepped down from the group. The working group was set up by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien to review and address issues in the Defective Concrete Block Scheme, and was…
  • Aug 12, 2021

    Mayo football fans asked to "play it safe" on the roads this weekend

    Thousands of Mayo football supporters will be making their way to Dublin on Saturday, as Croke Park hosts a Mayo V Dublin double-header. The ladies All-Ireland semi-final is the curtain raiser to the men's senior semi-final. Ahead of the double-bill,…
  • Aug 12, 2021

    Mass will be broadcast across Europe this Sunday from Knock Basilica

    Mass will be broadcast across Europe this Sunday from Knock Basilica. This Sunday 15th August marks the Feast of the Assumption of Our Lady into Heaven, and Fr Richard Gibbons will celebrate 11 o'clock Mass on Sunday morning from Our Lady's Basilica. The Mass…
  • Aug 12, 2021

    Mayo has third-highest 14-day rate of the virus, after Donegal & Monaghan

    Mayo currently has the third-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus nationally. Donegal and Monaghan have the highest rates, followed by Mayo where 858 new cases of the virus have been recorded in the past fortnight. Mayo's 14-day rate now stands at 657…
  • Aug 12, 2021

    Sligo Hospital has highest number of Covid-19 patients nationally

    The five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has increased by 37 per cent in the past week. It now stands at 1,702, while 1,819 new cases were reported yesterday. There are currently 199 Covid patients in public hospitals, with the highest at Sligo…
  • Aug 12, 2021

    Covid vaccine portal opens for 12-15 year olds

    The Covid-19 vaccine portal is now open for 12 to 15 year olds. Parents can register their child for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine - online or by phone. A parent or guardian's consent will be needed, and an adult must accompany the child to the appointment.…
  • Aug 12, 2021

    Wind warning in place in counties along West & NW coast

    A status yellow wind warning is in place this morning in a number of counties along the West and Northwest coastline. The alert is in place for Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Galway, Clare and Kerry. Met Eireann is warning of an unseasonably windy day today,…
  • Aug 12, 2021

    Cannabis worth over €56,000 seized in Co Roscommon searches

    Cannabis worth over €56,000 was seized and a man arrested following Garda searches in Co Roscommon yesterday. Midwest News understands that Castlerea Gardai and members of the Roscommon / Longford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out two searches in the Tulsk…
  • Aug 11, 2021

    High number of confirmed Covid cases this evening

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this evening been notified of 1819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Republic. 206 patients with the virus are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICUs.
  • Aug 11, 2021

    Body of man missing from Mayo recovered at the base of a cliff in Clare

    Divers from the Irish Naval Service recovered a body from the base of a cliff in Co Clare yesterday afternoon. It is understood the incident is being treated as a personal tragedy and the man had been missing from Co Mayo. The alarm was raised at around 4pm…
  • Aug 11, 2021

    Mayo burger outlets take provincial titles

    Kepak, the sponsor of National Burger Day, has announced Flipside in Sligo as the location for Best burger in Ireland, while national Independent Fast-Food Chain title winner is Blue Thunder, Claremorris. Four burger outlets in county Mayo received awards as…
  • Aug 11, 2021

    Tap to donate in Westport church

    New machines are now available in a Westport church, where people can tap to donate. St Mary’s Church in Westport town has installed the machines at the main and side entrances, and anyone dropping into the Church can contribute five euro, without having to…
  • Aug 11, 2021

    Mayo's Holy Mountain busy with climbers this summer

    It's been a busy Summer on Croagh Patrick, as Irish people flock to the West coast for staycations this Summer, while international tourism has reopened in recent weeks. This year's Reek Sunday pilgrimage was spread over the month of July, to reduce the…
  • Aug 11, 2021

    New N4 dual carriageway in Sligo to open to traffic next week

    The new Sligo N4 dual carriageway from Castlebaldwin to Collooney will open on Monday next (August 16th). The website Boyle Today is reporting that the 14.7km of new Type 2 Dual carriageway road will open to traffic on Monday, with the official opening…
  • Aug 11, 2021

    Shortage of staff, particularly nurses is contributing to serious overcrowding at ED's in the west, according to Saolta chief

    A shortage of nursing staff in hospitals across the region is a major concern and is contributing to the severe overcrowding that is happening at present at Emergency Departments at Mayo, Galway, Sligo and Letterkenny University Hospitals. That’s according to…
  • Aug 11, 2021

    Further decrease in number of Covid-19 patients at Mayo University Hospital

    There's a further decrease in the number of patients with Covid-19 being treated at Mayo University Hospital. There are currently 11 patients with the virus being treated at the Castlebar hospital - down from 17 a week ago. There's also a reduction in the…
  • Aug 11, 2021

    Status yellow wind warning for tomorrow for coastal counties in the West & Northwest

    Met Eireann is warning of an unseasonably windy day tomorrow, and has issued a status yellow wind warning for Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Galway and Clare. The wind warning will be in place from 6am to 3pm tomorrow, with south to southeast winds veering…
  • Aug 11, 2021

    Ballyglass Coast Guard Unit yesterday tasked to assist in cardiac arrest rescue

    Ballyglass Coast Guard Unit were tasked yesterday afternoon (Tues) by Marine Rescue sub-center (MRSC) Malin to secure a Homeland Security HLS for Rescue 118. Their assistance was requested by the National Ambulance Service to attend at the scene where a man…
  • Aug 11, 2021

    Work starts on construction of new Fire Station in Crossmolina

    Work has started on the construction of a new fire station in Crossmolina. The new facility has been sought for decades, as the Crossmolina fire unit is currently served by two portocabins, since the original fire station went into dereliction. Funding of…
  • Aug 11, 2021

    Garda divers search Westport river following woman's death

    Garda divers yesterday searched the Carrowbeg River in Westport, as part of an investigation into the death of a 40-year old woman in the town late last month. Polish national Sylwia Adamacyk was found dead in an apartment on Castlebar Street in Westport on…
  • Aug 11, 2021

    Appeal for horse-riders and other road users to share the roads safely

    A new road safety appeal has been launched, calling on horse-riders, motorists and other road users to share the roads safely. It comes as a recent survey of over 1700 horseriders reveals 85% experienced an incident when on the road with their horse - with…
  • Aug 11, 2021

    Italian brothers rescued off Aran Islands two years ago return to thank rescue crew

    Two brothers from Italy, who were rescued after falling into the sea off Inis Mór, Co Galway over two years ago, are returning to the Aran Islands today to meet some of the Coast Guard crew who saved their lives. Giovanni and Ricardo Zanon were visiting Inis…
  • Aug 11, 2021

    Swimmers advised to avoid a number of Mayo beaches, following heavy rainfall

    Swimmers are advised not to enter the water at three Mayo beaches, following very heavy rainfall in recent days. Mayo County Council advised yesterday evening that, following bathing quality results received from samples taken on Monday, Do Not Swim notices…
  • Aug 11, 2021

    Sligo & Limerick hospitals have highest number of Covid-19 patients

    The Irish Medical Organisation says it hopes this wave of Covid-19 has a low peak. The IMO is calling for the Government to radically invest in the health system and says doctors are looking ahead to winter with a sense of despair. The group representing…
  • Aug 10, 2021

    Over 1500 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this evening

    1,508 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed this evening. 206 patients are now in hospital with the virus, with 33 of these patients in ICU. The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned that the virus is circulating to a significant degree in the…
  • Aug 10, 2021

    Do Not Swim notices issued for three Mayo beaches

    Do Not Swim notices have been issued this evening for three Mayo beaches, following the very heavy rainfall in recent days. Mayo County Council has advised that, following bathing quality results received from samples taken yesterday, Do Not Swim notices have…
  • Aug 10, 2021

    Memorial walk for the late Joe Deacy this weekend

    Four years after his death, a memorial walk will take place this Sunday for the late Joe Deacy, who died during a visit to Swinford in August 2017. The 21-year old from St Alban's in the UK was visiting relatives in the Swinford area when he was found with…
  • Aug 10, 2021

    Ballina native Mary Robinson says it's time for Ireland to set out plan to tackle climate change

    Former President Mary Robinson has said that it is still possible to limit global warming to 1.5C degrees, if drastic action is taken now. Speaking on national radio today, the Ballina native said that the impacts of climate warming are being seen in the…
  • Aug 10, 2021

    28 patients on trolleys today at Mayo University Hospital

    385 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals across the country today, according to the latest INMO Trolley Watch. Cork University Hospital has the highest number of people waiting for a bed, at 49. In this region, there are 28 patients on trolleys…
  • Aug 10, 2021

    Pyrite-hit families hand in appeals at Mayo Co Co office in Swinford

    Twenty families from the north Mayo region who have had pyrite confirmed in their homes but who have been denied access to the pyrite compensation scheme, gathered in Swinford this morning to hand in their appeals at the offices of Mayo County Council. The…
  • Aug 10, 2021

    Gardai warn college students about rental scams

    Ahead of the start of the new college year, Gardai are advising students about rental scams. Over 500 cases of rental scams were reported between 1st February 2019 and the 31st may this year - with almost half of these in the Dublin region. Almost half of the…
  • Aug 10, 2021

    Sligo University Hospital has second-highest number of Covid patients

    Sligo University Hospital currently has the second-highest number of Covid-positive patients. Last night, there were 194 Covid patients being treated in hospitals across the country - the highest number was in Limerick. In this region, there are 17 Covid…
  • Aug 10, 2021

    Rescue 118 completes several missions across the region

    The Rescue 118 coastguard helicopter, based out of Sligo, completed several call-outs yesterday. The crew were tasked to Clare Island at 1pm in the afternoon for an island medical evacuation and proceeded to transfer the patient onwards to Galway University…
  • Aug 10, 2021

    Call on local authority to deploy verge cutters earlier this year

    Mayo County Council needs to deploy their outdoor workers on cutting grass on the roadsides earlier than usual this year, because of the rate of growth, which is impacting on visibility for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. That's the view of Ballina…
  • Aug 10, 2021

    15% increase in rents across Connacht over the past year

    Rents in Connacht rose by over 15% over the past year. The latest report from property website Daft.ie shows that in Mayo, rents were on average 15.8% higher in the second half of this year, than a year previously, and the average listed rent in Mayo is now…
  • Aug 10, 2021

    Immunology expert says steady increase in Covid-19 cases worrying as schools prepare to reopen

    A Trinity College professor in immunology says the steady increase of Covid-19 cases is a worry as schools prepare to reopen next month. Yesterday the Department of Health reported a further 1,522 new cases of the virus. The more transmissible Delta variant,…
  • Aug 10, 2021

    Appeal for witnesses following assault on a woman in Galway

    Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a woman in Galway City at the weekend. The incident occurred between 11.45pm and 12.15am on Saturday night/ Sunday morning last in the vicinity of Woodquay and the Headford Road. Galway Gardaí…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    Over 1,500 new cases of Covid-19 this evening

    1,522 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported by the Department of Health this evening. Meanwhile, the HSE will start vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds against covid-19 this weekend. The registration portal for the age cohort will open on Thursday, and…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    Thunderstorm warning in place for 10 counties

    A status yellow Thunderstorm warning has been issued for 10 counties. The alert - Galway, Roscommon, Leitrim, Longford, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Offaly is now in effect until 9pm Met Eireann says there will be heavy showers or…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    Emergency services attend single-vehicle crash near Westport

    Emergency services are attending the scene of a single-vehicle collision near Westport. Gardai say a vehicle overturned this afternoon on the N59 at Bohea in the Liscarney area. Gardai and ambulance services are at the scene, and a stop / go system is in…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    Westport hotelier says new guidelines on outdoor gatherings have not made much difference yet

    The updated Fáilte Ireland guidelines which allow 200 people to attend outdoor events, and the return of live music outdoors has not made much difference in Westport so far. That's according to Darren Madden of the Clew Bay Hotel - who's the Mayo chairman of…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    Sinead Diver's family thank people of Belmullet for their support & encouragement

    The Diver family in Belmullet have thanked the local community, and the people of Mayo, for their support and well-wishes following Sinead's top ten finish in the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. In her Olympic debut at the age of 44, Belmullet native Sinead Diver…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    Westport Sea2Summit cancelled for second year in a row

    The Westport Sea2Summit has been cancelled for the second year in a row. Organisers have said that, while it's disappointing news, they have a duty of care to all involved. Given the scale and magnitude of the event, and the current uncertainty, they have…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    Galway, Mayo & Sligo hospitals among the most overcrowded- INMO

    Today marks the worst hospital overcrowding since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. That's according to the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation, which is reporting 381 patients on hospital trolleys today. Galway, Mayo and Sligo University Hospitals are…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    Long waits in ED today for patients at UHG, MUH and SUH

    381 admitted patients were without beds this morning in Ireland’s hospitals. That’s the highest figure since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to the INMO trolley watch figures Mayo, Galway and Sligo University Hospitals were among the top 5…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    14 Covid patients being treated at Mayo University Hospital

    There are currently 14 patients with Covid-19 being treated at Mayo University Hospital - the 6th highest number nationally. That's according to the latest HSE figures from last night, which show 217 patients nationally being treated in hospital with the…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    Care company announces creation of 60 new jobs in Mayo

    Home Instead has announced the creation of 60 new jobs in Mayo. Ireland’s largest private provider of home care services is recruiting for these additional caregivers as part of its recruitment drive nationwide. Its caregivers deliver a range of…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    Galway Senator says IPCC report shows we're heading for Climate Catastrophe

    IPCC Report on Climate Change released today is the most stark indication that we are heading for Climate Catastrophe, according to Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly The UN report is essentially a review and amalgamation of hundreds of separate peer reviewed…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    Appealing together- the Mayo homeowners denied access to the Pyrite compensation scheme

    20 Mayo homeowners who were recently refused access to the Pyrite Compensation Scheme by Mayo County Council will come together tomorrow morning (Tuesday) in Swinford to hand in their appeals. On Friday last, the Minister for Housing asked his department…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    Councillors seek re-designation of road close to the town of Westport

    Councillors in the Westport/Belmullet Municipal District are seeking the re-designation of a road, close to the town of Westport. They unanimously are calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to remove “Restricted Regional Road” status from the…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    Infectious disease expert expects further Covid-19 hospitalisations

    A consultant in infectious diseases expects more people to end up in hospital with covid in the coming weeks. It's after virus case numbers were above 1,800 for the second day in a row, with 1,837 new cases detected. 208 patients are being treated in hospital…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    A week of Galway Community Pride events gets underway later

    Galway Community Pride is celebrating its 32nd year this week. This year’s Pride will begin later with the Rainbow flag raising in Eyre Square with a wide range of events running until Sunday. The Launch Night events include awards celebrating the LGBT+…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    Galway Hospitals have second highest number of Covid-19 patients

    Galway University Hospitals have the second highest number of Covid-19 patients nationally, with 21 confirmed cases on Saturday evening, four less than University Hospital Limerick. The third worst affected facility is Sligo General Hospital with 15,…
  • Aug 09, 2021

    Gardaí attended a single vehicle crash in Sligo

    Gardaí were called to the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision in Sligo during the early hours of Sunday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 12:25am at Ballincar, near Rosses Point. No injuries were reported. Gardaí say enquiries are…
  • Aug 08, 2021

    Over 1,800 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

    There are 1,837 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. It's the highest daily figure since the middle of January. 208 people with the virus are being treated in hospital - up 10 from yesterday. There are 31 patients in ICU - down two.
  • Aug 08, 2021

    Rain warning in effect across two northwest counties

    A status yellow rain warning's in place for Leitrim and Donegal. Met Eireann says long spells of rain will bring a risk of localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The alert's in place until midnight.
  • Aug 08, 2021

    Mayo JPC members refusing to accept amalgamation into larger area

    The further centralisation of local services has angered members of Mayo County Council’s Joint Policing Committee (JPC), as the committee has been amalgamated into the new garda division of Longford/Roscommon and Mayo. The issue was raised at a recent…
  • Aug 08, 2021

    Two Roscommon projects to receive funding under Capital Health Plan

    Two projects in Co Roscommon are to receive funding in the 2021 Capital Health Plan, being unveiled this week by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. It includes almost €1 million towards the provision of a long-awaited new 50 bed replacement unit at the Sacred…
  • Aug 08, 2021

    Call for pedestrian crossing along busy Ballina road

    A pedestrian crossing is urgently needed on the Sligo Road in Ballina. That's according to local FG Councillor John O'Hara, who raised the issue again at a recent meeting of the Ballina Municipal District. Councillor O'Hara believes a pedestrian crossing…
  • Aug 08, 2021

    Immunology expert says J&J and AZ vaccine recipients should be prioritised for booster shots

    An immunology expert says anyone who received an AstraZeneca or Johnson and Johnson vaccinne should be prioritised when booster shots are being offered. Studies on Covid-19 vaccines have shown mRNA jabs - by Pfizer and Moderna - provide better protection…
  • Aug 08, 2021

    Over 89% of adults are now partially vaccinated

    The head of the HSE says 5-thousand people attended walk-in Covid vaccination centres yesterday. Paul Reid says over 89 percent of adults are now partially vaccinated, while more than 77 percent have received their two doses. The walk-in clinics continue…
  • Aug 08, 2021

    Teachers won't have to disclose vaccine status when schools reopen

    Teachers won't have to disclose their vaccine status when schools reopen from the end of this month. The Department of Education has also confirmed unvaccinated teachers will be allowed in classrooms. It comes as the Education Minister, Norma Foley, is set to…
  • Aug 08, 2021

    Covid-19 hospital figures has reached it's highest point in four months

    The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has passed the 200 mark for the first time in almost four months. 208 people are now receiving treatment, the highest since April 13th. 33 are in ICU.
  • Aug 07, 2021

    Over 1,800 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

    There are 1,828 confirmed cases Covid-19 in Ireland today. 198 patients are in hospital with the virus, an increase of nine on yesterday. 33 of these patients are in ICU.
  • Aug 07, 2021

    83 local projects in Mayo share over €145,000 in CEP funding

    The 83 successful projects in Mayo to receive funding under the 2021 Community Enhancement Programme have been announced. Mayo received an allocation of over €145,000 from the Department to fund the various groups and organisations. The key theme of this…
  • Aug 07, 2021

    Application approved for new youth project in North Mayo

    Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim ETB were successful in its application to develop a new youth project for the Erris area, of north Mayo. Following a national competition held by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY), which…
  • Aug 07, 2021

    Call for government intervention in school secretary negotiations

    A Galway TD is calling on the government to intervene in the negotiations between the Department of Education and school secretaries. Independent Deputy Sean Canney wants the Department of Education to offer realistic solutions to meet government’s commitment…
  • Aug 07, 2021

    Incidence rate of Covid-19 at highest level since early February

    The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has reached its highest level since early February. Deputy chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn, says it has risen to 386 per 100,000 people, after over 18,000 cases in the past two weeks. 188 Covid patients were in public…
  • Aug 07, 2021

    CMO strongly encourages uptake of vaccines from walk-in centres

    The chief medical officer is strongly encouraging people to attend walk-in Covid vaccination centres this weekend. Over 40 are operating across the country today and tomorrow, and all except one are for first doses only. At least 30,000 people went to the…
  • Aug 07, 2021

    Mayo priest says parishes are committed to carrying out ceremonies safely

    The parish priest of Knock says parishes will carry out ceremonies with the highest degree of commitment to safe procedures. It's after the Government decided to allow communions and confirmations from September, depending on the public health situation then.…
  • Aug 07, 2021

    Thunderstorm warning remains in effect across Connacht

    A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning for Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster will remain in place for today. Met Eireann says heavy, slow-moving and thundery showers will lead to further localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The…
  • Aug 06, 2021

    Restrictions expected to be lifted on Communions and Confirmations from next month

    The Government is expected to lift restrictions on Communions and Confirmations from next month. It follows a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid. New guidelines have also been released for the hospitality sector. The Cabinet sub-committee of…
  • Aug 06, 2021

    Number of Covid cases nationally on the rise

    1,782 new cases of Covid-19 are being reported this evening in the Republic. That’s the highest number of cases of the virus since late January of this year. There are 189 people in hospitals nationally who have tested positive for the virus. That’s four…
  • Aug 06, 2021

    Man remanded in custody in the UK for the death of a man with strong Mayo connections

    A man has been charged in the UK with the murder of Darren Munnelly. 46 year old Darren had strong connections to north Mayo. He was found fatally injured at a property in Lincoln, in the UK, in the early hours of Sunday, July 26th. Declan Grant, 22, of St…
  • Aug 06, 2021

    Volunteer services resume at MUH

    Mayo University Hospital (MUH) has officially launched its new volunteers’ booth donated by Baxter Healthcare in recognition of the hard work and dedication of the hospital staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The MUH Volunteer Service has had over 50…
  • Aug 06, 2021

    Great news for many in the music industry today, according to Foxford singer/songwriter

    Today’s announcement that live music is now allowed outdoors in pubs, restaurants and hotels under redrafted Fáilte Ireland guidelines, came as a bit of a surprise and is very welcome by many singers, musicians and performers Foxford based professional singer…
  • Aug 06, 2021

    Live music is now allowed outdoors in pubs, restaurants and hotels

    Live music is now allowed outdoors in pubs, restaurants and hotels under redrafted Fáilte Ireland guidelines. Multiple tables can also be booked for outdoor events that can accommodate up to 200 people. Drafted in the wake of the controversy over the…
  • Aug 06, 2021

    Covid outbreak can be curbed if everyone follows well established preventative measures, according to Westport councillor

    The high number of Covid positive cases in the Westport local electoral area is a cause of concern, but local councillor Peter Flynn says it can be controlled if everyone continues to follow the Covid preventative measures, well known to most people at this…
  • Aug 06, 2021

    Failte Ireland to publish updated guidelines for outdoor gatherings later

    Failte Ireland says it expects to publish updated guidelines for outdoor gatherings later today. It's after the Attorney-General said 200 people can attend an outdoor party - after the fallout from Katherine Zappone's event. Fáilte Ireland held talks with…
  • Aug 06, 2021

    HSE to issue new guidance on easing maternity restrictions at hospitals

    The HSE is to issue new guidance to hospitals today, to further ease maternity restrictions. Partners will be able to attend 12-week scans and C-sections, under the measures. This is already the case in several hospitals, but the HSE says it will become…
  • Aug 06, 2021

    Thunderstorm warning comes into effect across Connacht later

    A thunderstorm and rainfall warning's been issued for 15 counties today. The status yellow alert covers all of Connacht and Ulster, along with north Leinster and north Munster. It comes into effect at 9 o'clock this morning and will be in place for 24 hours.…
  • Aug 06, 2021

    Cabinet sub-committee meets later to discuss Covid-19

    The Cabinet Sub Committee on Covid will meet today to discuss rising case numbers and hospital figures. It comes as 1,491 new cases have been confirmed, the second highest number in over six months. Latest figures show 193 people with the virus are being…
  • Aug 06, 2021

    Westport area has third highest Covid-19 infection rate nationally

    The Westport Local Electoral Area has the third highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country. It recorded a rate of 1230 per 100,000 people over the two week period that ended on Monday, coming in behind Carndonagh and Buncrana in Donegal. It represented…
  • Aug 05, 2021

    Rise in patient numbers with Covid 19 in Irish hospitals

    The second highest number of Covid-19 cases in over six months has been reported today in the Republic. There are 1,491 new infections. The number of Covid patients in hospital has risen to 193 - the highest since April , with 28 patients with the virus in…
  • Aug 05, 2021

    Another thunderstorm warning for Connaught tomorrow

    Met Eireann has issued another thunderstorm warning for tomorrow (Friday) that will impact most of the country. The status yellow alert will affect all of Connacht and Ulster as well as some counties in north Leinster and north Munster. The warning will come…
  • Aug 05, 2021

    Walk-in covid vaccination clinics open across the west again this weekend

    Walk-in Vaccination Clinics will open for everyone aged 16 and over across the region, this weekend Anyone aged 16 and older who hasn’t yet received their first dose vaccine, can go to one of the walk-in vaccination clinics in the west this weekend. The dates…
  • Aug 05, 2021

    12-15 year olds can register from next week for Covid vaccination

    Registration for covid vaccines for 12 to 15 year olds will open next Thursday. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is encouraging parents and young people to seek information from reliable sources. It comes as it was confirmed the 6 millionth vaccine dose has…
  • Aug 05, 2021

    Live music and a dance floor, now needed for wedding couples, according to Westport Banqueting Manager

    The return of live music and a dance floor is the next big need for wedding couples, according to a Westport Banqueting Manager, as 100 guests are allowed to attend wedding receptions from today. Vincent Nugent is the Banqueting Manager at one of the region’s…
  • Aug 05, 2021

    Deputy wants answers from the AG on when the "200 outdoor" rule was introduced

    A Roscommon deputy is demanding clarification from the Attorney General on when the "200 outdoor rule " was enacted. Independent deputy Michael Fitzmaurice is accusing the government of making it up as they go along regarding Covid regulations. He says as a…
  • Aug 05, 2021

    36 patients on trolleys today at University Hospital Galway

    Trolley numbers are high at hospitals across the West once again today. The country's second-highest number of patients on trolleys is at University Hospital Galway, where 36 patients are currently on trolleys, waiting for admission to a bed. There are 27…
  • Aug 05, 2021

    Carne Golf Club Belmullet hosting Irish PGA Championship

    Every hotel and B&B in the Erris area is full to the brim for the next few days, as Carne Golf Club in Belmullet is hosting the Irish PGA Championship. The international competition is a major boost to the local economy as golfers and visitors flock to Carne…
  • Aug 05, 2021

    Guidelines to be updated on holding outdoor events

    Fáilte Ireland is to start work today on updating its guidelines for the hospitality sector - after new advice on outdoor events. The tourism group will hold talks with government officials 'first thing' this morning to begin the process. The Attorney-General…
  • Aug 05, 2021

    100 guests can attend weddings from today

    The maximum number of guests allowed to attend a wedding increases from 50 to 100 today. The move had been in doubt due to concerns over the Delta variant, with the Tanaiste recently urging couples to plan for 50. However the Cabinet subsequently agreed to…
  • Aug 05, 2021

    6 millionth vaccine expected to be administered in Ireland today

    Ireland is likely to hit the 6 million mark in its Covid-19 vaccine programme today. Almost 3 quarters of the adult population here are now fully vaccinated, and 86 per cent have had at least one dose.
  • Aug 05, 2021

    Mayo now has third highest 7-day Covid incidence rate

    There's been an 8 per cent decrease in Covid-19 cases over the past five days. 6,206 new infections have been reported during that period - compared to 6,735 in the previous five days. 1,314 new cases were confirmed yesterday. Mayo now has the 3rd highest…
  • Aug 05, 2021

    Thunderstorm warning in place until 7pm this evening

    A Status Yellow Warning for thunderstorms is now in place across the country. Met Eireann says thunderstorms with the risk of hail will lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The warning's in place until 7pm this evening.
  • Aug 04, 2021

    Confirmed cases of Covid 19 nationally remain high

    The Department of Health has been notified of 1,314 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic this evening. There are 187 patients with the virus in hospitals across the country, of whom 30 are in ICU. The numbers in intensive care is an increase of one from…
  • Aug 04, 2021

    Roscommon Senator welcomes Katherine Zappone's decision to step aside

    Katherine Zappone has told the Government she won't be taking up a role as UN Special Envoy. The former Minister said criticism of the appointment process has undermined the legitimacy of the role. She was also under fire for organising an event at the…
  • Aug 04, 2021

    Bishop of Achonry confirms Sacraments of Communion and Confirmation take place from September

    Bishop Paul Dempsey, Bishop of Achonry, has issued the following statement in relation to the proposed celebration of the sacraments in the diocese. During the past number of days, a number of bishops have issued statements in relation to the celebration of…
  • Aug 04, 2021

    200 jobs to be created in Galway

    A new film and TV studio at the former Galway Airport site in Carnmore is expected to create up to 200 jobs when it becomes operational in 2022. It's after the proposal was backed by Galway City and County Councillors, as both local authorities jointly own…
  • Aug 04, 2021

    The woman discovered dead in a Westport apartment at the weekend has been named

    The woman whose body was discovered in an apartment on Castlebar St, Westport on Saturday afternoon last has been named as Sylwia Adamczyk, aged 40, from Pudz in Poland. Gardai are continuing their investigation surrounding the circumstances of her death. She…
  • Aug 04, 2021

    National thunderstorm warning for tomorrow

    A nationwide status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for tomorrow. Met Eireann says thundery spells of rain will fall between 6am and 7pm. There will be a risk of lightning and local hail at times. The national forecaster is warning that this…
  • Aug 04, 2021

    260,000 euro for enhancement of Mayo's streetscapes and shopfronts

    Mayo will receive a total of €260,000 to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts in rural towns and villages, as part of a new €7 million national fund Mayo Deputy Alan Dillon said today’s announcement will provide funding to property owners to…
  • Aug 04, 2021

    Ryanair announces new winter service between Ireland West Airport Knock and Malaga

    Ryanair has announced a new weekly service this Winter between Ireland West Airport Knock and Malaga, on the Costa del Sol. The Malaga service already operates from Knock during the Summer season, and will now continue throughout the year, with flights every…
  • Aug 04, 2021

    Archbishop of Tuam advises priests to go ahead with organising Holy Communions & Confirmations from mid-August

    The Archbishop of Tuam has advised priests of the archdiocese to go ahead and organise baptisms, Holy Communions and Confirmation ceremonies locally from mid-August. Archbishop Michael Neary's office has confirmed to Midwest News that he wrote to the priests…
  • Aug 04, 2021

    Pearse St, Ballina to be pedestrianised at weekends, on trial basis

    Pearse Street in Ballina will be pedestrianised on a trial basis from this weekend. The plan is to close the street to vehicular traffic from 6.30 on Saturday evenings to 8am Monday mornings - until late September. it will allow increased space for outdoor…
  • Aug 04, 2021

    Galway Minister disappointed at Bishops allowing Communions & Confirmations to go ahead

    The Catholic Archbishop of Dublin has told priests they can hold Communions and Confirmations - despite public health advice. Archbishop Dermot Farrell says parishes should hold shorter and smaller ceremonies, if they decide to proceed with them. Five bishops…
  • Aug 04, 2021

    Galway University Hospital has highest number of Covid-19 patients nationally

    The Chief Medical Officer is urging people with Covid-19 symptoms to stay at home, even if they're vaccinated. Dr Tony Holohan says there's a risk they could still transmit the virus. 1,015 new cases were confirmed here yesterday evening, while 179 people…
  • Aug 04, 2021

    Priest fatally injured in Cork is being remembered in Castlerea

    The priest who was killed after being hit by a bus in Co Cork yesterday is being remembered in Castlerea where he worked for a time. Cork native Fr Con Cronin, who was in his 60s, was struck by the Bus Eireann vehicle after it veered out of control in…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    Latest Covid-19 figures released

    A further 1,015 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed this evening. 178 people are now in hospital with the disease, while 29 are in ICU. Meanwhile the Chief Medical Officer is urging people to stay at home if symptomatic. Dr Tony Holohan says doctors are…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    RSA survey shows over 80% of fatal road collisions occur on rural roads

    Three people lost their lives in road collisions in Mayo in the first half of this year, with 3 fatalities also in Galway, and one in both Roscommon and Sligo. That's according to a new report, which looks at the number of fatal and serious collisions between…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    Founder of ACP believes it's "irresponsible" to go ahead with Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies

    More bishops have decided to defy public health advice and go ahead with First Holy Communion and Confirmation services. Last week, the Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran said he would facilitate the sacraments, as the guidelines aren't enforceable by law. The…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    Castlebar publican delighted to welcome old and new patrons as indoor hospitality is well underway

    It’s just over a week since indoor hospitality got underway, and it couldn’t have occurred in a better week, according to well known Mayo publican Mick Byrne of Byrne’s Bar on Main Street in the county town. Mick, like so many publicans was unable due to his…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    Castlebar publican says the more people vaccinated, the more business can get back closer to "normal"

    The more people that are vaccinated the more people that can again enjoy indoor hospitality. That’s the view of Castlebar publican/restauranteur Pat Moran. Indoor hospitality is available to vaccinated people for a week now , and the response from regulars…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    New priest ordained in the Galway Diocese

    A new priest was ordained in the Diocese of Galway at the weekend. On Sunday, John Gerard Acton from Moycullen was ordained in Galway Cathedral. Fr Acton is a grandson of the late James and Sally Munnelly of Bunnafolly, Doohoma in north Mayo. His parents…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault in Mayo

    Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in Westport on Sunday night. It happened on Castlebar Street in the town at approximately 11:45pm. One man, aged in his 30s, was brought to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of non-life…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    Covid-19 hospital figures up 25% on last Tuesday

    178 people are in Irish hospitals with Covid-19 this morning. It's increased by one since yesterday, while 25 percent up on last Tuesday's figures. According to the HSE 25 people with the virus are in ICU. The Department of Health reported 1,352 further cases…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    Bumper busy Bank Holiday weekend in west Mayo

    As indoor as well as outdoor hospitality is now in full swing, this bank holiday weekend saw large numbers of “staycationers” and visitors in west Mayo. The roads leading to towns like Westport, Newport, Mulranney and Achill were exceptionally busy, with…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    Tributes paid to veteran national journalist who died at the weekend

    The death has occurred of journalist Dave Halloran, a native of Ballina, who had a long and distinguished career with Independent Newspapers. Aged 79, Dave had worked for a time, early in his career, in the Mayo News. He was deputy group news editor at the…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    Garda investigation continuing into the death of a Polish woman in an apartment in Westport at the weekend

    The circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman in an apartment in Westport at the weekend remains under investigation by gardai. The woman’s body was discovered on Saturday afternoon last in an apartment on Castlebar Street in the town. The…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    Teacher sharing project launches in Galway later

    A number of rural schools will have the option of sharing teachers and principals under a new project being launched today. Six clusters across Galway, Donegal, Kerry, Wicklow and Waterford are being formed, made up of between 3 and 5 schools. They'll be…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    High uptake in Covid-19 vaccines expected among 12-15 year olds

    Health officials are expecting a high level of uptake for Covid-19 vaccines among 12-15 year olds. The HSE is to start offering jabs to children that age within the next two weeks. The 6 millionth dose will be administered in the coming days as the rollout…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    Change in visiting times at two Galway Hospitals later

    Visiting times at University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital will change this afternoon, when visiting slots are scrapped in favour of an extra hour in the evening. From today, both hospitals will be allowing one visitor per patient each day between…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    Achill Coast Guard assists faller with facial injuries

    Achill Island Coast Guard was tasked at 20:35pm on Sunday night to a casualty that had fallen and sustained facial injuries. On scene they administered First Aid and assisted the National Ambulance Service (NAS) An Garda Síochána were also at the scene. The…
  • Aug 03, 2021

    Mayo MRT complete several rescue missions on Croagh Patrick

    It’s been a busy few weeks for the Mayo Mountain Rescue team as the extended July Croagh Patrick Pilgrimage came to an end. On Sunday, they were called to assist a walker with a lower leg injury on the front of Croagh Patrick at 2pm. Their first response team…
  • Aug 02, 2021

    64 complaints of alleged abuse or mistreatment in mother and baby homes reported to Gardaí

    Gardai have received 64 complaints from people alleging abuse or mistreatment in mother and baby homes.The Irish Examiner reports the most common allegations were emotional abuse, sexual abuse, involvement in medical treatments, and illegal adoptions.It comes…
  • Aug 02, 2021

    Health Minister says proceeding with communions and confirmations puts lives at risk

    The Health Minister says priests who plan to go ahead with confirmation and first communion ceremonies are putting people's lives at risks.Speaking to the Irish Independent, Stephen Donnelly's urged Catholic bishops not to go against public health advice.It…
  • Aug 01, 2021

    Over a thousand new Covid-19 cases

    The Department of Health has been notified of 1,098 cases of Covid-19 this afternoon. The figure is a decrease of 329 on yesterday's figure. There are currently 163 Covid-19 patients in hospital - of which 26 are in ICU. Meanwhile, over 70 per cent of the…
  • Aug 01, 2021

    Suck Valley Way to host charity cycle as part of Heritage Week

    The Suck Valley Way is hosting a number of events to celebrate Heritage Week later this month. On Sunday the 22nd of August a cycling fundraiser will kick off in Cloonfad for two local charities. The Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation and Jacintha’s Smile will…
  • Aug 01, 2021

    Call for beach season facilities to be expanded in Mayo

    The beach season in Mayo needs to be expanded out in terms of facilities provided by Mayo County Council. That’s the view of the Special Policy Committee (SPC) of the local authority on the Environment. The issue was discussed at a recent meeting of the…
  • Aug 01, 2021

    Local TD denounces vandalism near historic Mayo house

    A Mayo TD has hit out at acts of vandalism at Moore Hall yesterday afternoon. A burnt-out boat and damage to some of the willow installations along the trails at Moore Hall were highlighted by the public. Deputy Alan Dillon described the incident as a…
  • Aug 01, 2021

    International singer reaches out to Galway Bay drifters

    Cousins Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney who spent 15 hours adrift after being swept out of Galway Bay have received a letter from Taylor Swift. The two women, then aged 17 and 23, were blown away from shore on paddleboards and kept spirits up by singing Swift's…
  • Aug 01, 2021

    A burst watermain is affecting supply to properties in Foxford

    A burst watermain may cause disruption to Irish Water customers in Foxford today. The burst occurred near St Joseph’s secondary school along the Providence Road in the town this morning. Customers in the area may experience low water pressure or outages later…
  • Aug 01, 2021

    Aurivo Co-op announces charity partner for 2021

    Aurivo Co-op has announced that the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is its charity partner for 2021. Over the coming year, Aurivo employees will organise fundraising events for the charity, as part of the Co-op's Charity of the Year programme. The funds raised…
  • Aug 01, 2021

    DCU Professor says high vaccination rate needed to drive down Covid-19

    A DCU Professor says experts believe Ireland must vaccinate over 90 per cent of people here to drive down coronavirus. However, Professor of Health Systems Anthony Staines doesn't think this can happen until Christmas. It comes as 1,427 new cases of covid 19…
  • Aug 01, 2021

    Ireland surpasses UK in Covid-19 vaccine rollout

    The Chief Executive of the HSE says he expects walk-in vaccine centres to continue to operate, after their success yesterday. Over 20 centres will be open today, offering people their first dose of a covid vaccine, without an appointment. Meanwhile, Ireland…
  • Aug 01, 2021

    State Pathologist due in Westport following discovery of a body in the town

    A post mortem's expected to be carried out today on the body of a woman in County Mayo. The woman's body was discovered in Westport yesterday afternoon and gardai were called to the scene. The discovery was made on Castlebar Street in the town and officers…
  • Jul 31, 2021

    Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in a Mayo apartment

    Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman in an apartment on Castlebar Street, Westport, Co. Mayo this afternoon.A post mortem will take place and the results of which will determine the course of the…
  • Jul 31, 2021

    Over 1,400 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

    The Department of Health has reported 1,427 new cases of covid-19 this evening. The figure is a decrease of 74 on yesterday's figure. There are currently 164 people in hospital with the virus - of which 26 are in intensive care units. Meanwhile, the Chief…
  • Jul 31, 2021

    N61 reopens to traffic in Roscommon following fatal crash

    The N61 has reopened in Roscommon following a fatal road traffic collision yesterday evening. The single vehicle crash occurred at Four Mile House shortly after 8pm. The man in his mid 20s, driver of the car and the sole occupant, collided with a wall. He was…
  • Jul 31, 2021

    Over 272,000 euro for coastal projects across the North West

    Over 272,000 euro worth of grants have been approved for 16 coastal community groups and micro enterprises across the North West. The funding is provided by the Fisheries Local Action Groups that were set up under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund…
  • Jul 31, 2021

    Emergency Services attend the scene of a three car crash on the N17

    Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N17 between Kilkelly and Knock, Co.Mayo. The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.
  • Jul 31, 2021

    Irish Birth Movement hopeful to see easing of maternity restrictions

    The HSE's Chief Clinical Officer has said all maternity units will be compliant with HSE guidelines on partners in the coming week. Dr Colm Henry admitted there have been problems - particularly around infrastructure in some of the units. Many couples are…
  • Jul 31, 2021

    Work started on numerous road upgrades in Tuam

    Work has started on a number of road upgrades in the town of Tuam, including new footpaths. €200,000 is being spent on resurfacing roads, developing paths and cycle ways and enhancing the Palace Grounds. Tuam-based Councillor Donagh Killilea says it's a…
  • Jul 31, 2021

    Dry weather forecast for much of the Bank Holiday weekend

    There'll be a lots of dry weather over the bank holiday weekend, according to Met Eireann. Today and tomorrow will be pleasant - with highest temperatures reaching 15 to 21 degrees. Longer spells of rain are forecast for Monday, especially in Connacht and…
  • Jul 31, 2021

    Gardaí attend the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Galway

    Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N83 at Knockdoe, Co. Galway Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 7.15am this morning, when a car and a tractor collided. Investigations are ongoing at this time.
  • Jul 31, 2021

    Online portal launched for Digital Covid Certificate

    An online portal has been launched to help people manage their Digital COVID Certificate. The online service was set up to support the Covid Certificate helpline, which has been overwhelmed with thousands of calls a day since it opened at the start of last…
  • Jul 31, 2021

    Over 20 walk-in vaccination centres operating this weekend

    People will be able to get a Covid jab in over 20 vaccination centres this weekend, without an appointment. This walk-in service was offered for the first time yesterday in three centres - and is being expanded significantly today. Anyone over 16 can show up…
  • Jul 31, 2021

    Covid-19 hospitalisations growing at between 4 and 5 percent daily

    The number of Covid patients in hospital is growing at between 4 and 5 per cent a day, according to NPHET. The group's modelling expert, Philip Nolan, says infections in the fourth wave are unfortunately leading to hospital admissions. 169 people are in…
  • Jul 30, 2021

    Man dies in single vehicle road collision in Roscommon

    Gardaí in Roscommon are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision, that occurred on the N61 at Four Mile House, Co. Roscommon this evening.The man in his mid 20s, driver of the car and the sole occupant, collided with a wall. He was…
  • Jul 30, 2021

    Over 1500 new Covid-19 cases confirmed this evening

    1,501 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today - the highest figure in over six months.169 people are in hospital with the virus, with 23 in intensive care.The chief medical officer says vaccination is leading us to a turning point in the pandemic.Dr…
  • Jul 30, 2021

    24,000 spectators to attend Mayo's All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park next month

    40,000 people will be able to attend the All-Ireland football and hurling finals in Croke Park next month. The Sports Minister, Jack Chambers, has also confirmed 24,000 spectators will be able to go to the semi-finals in the same venue. Mayo will play either…
  • Jul 30, 2021

    Significant demand expected for walk-in vaccination centres across the west this weekend

    The first of the walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres, operating over the bank holiday weekend, have opened. The walk-in vaccine clinics operated by the HSE are for anyone over the age of 16 who has yet to receive a first dose. The Breaffy House Resort clinic…