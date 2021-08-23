The IFA Livestock Committee has strongly criticised the proposals put forward for suckler and beef farmers in the Department of Agriculture’s CAP consultation document.

The Committee, which met on Friday, consists of representatives of suckler and beef farmers from every county in the country.

Speaking afterwards, IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said members are very disappointed at the lack of ambition to provide meaningful support to the sector, and at what he termed “the underhanded attempts to limit the national suckler herd through the proposed suckler cow scheme”.

Mr Golden says any attempt to limit or cap the national suckler herd has been rejected out of hand and will not be accepted by IFA.

He argues that the Irish suckler farmers operate one of the most environmentally sustainable beef farming systems in the world and are a critical component of beef production, within the higher environmental standards that are being imposed on farming and food production by the EU in the new CAP.

The IFA Livestock Chairman said suckler farmers must be directly supported in the Strategic Plans for what they do. This must include a payment of €300/cow with no cap on the national herd.