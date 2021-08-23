Gardaí in Bangor Erris Garda station this afternoon launched a new community initiative.

It’s called the Info Mug, and the Mug with more than 20 local phone numbers, will be distributed, free of charge, to more than a thousand local people in the area over the next number of months.

It includes emergency contact numbers for the local garda stations, GPs, WestDoc, pharmacies, Mayo University Hospital, and other emergency voluntary groups in the Bangor Erris region.

Garda Amanda Cunningham at Bangor Erris garda station came up with the community led idea, in response to local needs identified by the gardai in the area during the pandemic.

Amanda has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley how the idea came about…