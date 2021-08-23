Westport’s James’s Street, remains closed to one lane of traffic this afternoon following a multi-vehicle collision in the town earlier today.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the four-vehicle crash that occurred on James’s Street at approximately 10:50am this morning.

A truck collided with three cars during the course of the incident.

Midwest News understands that following the collision one man was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of what are described as “non-life threatening injuries”.

Gardai say traffic is heavy through the town at present and motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible at present.

Two vehicles involved in the collision have just been removed and gardai say it’s hoped that both lanes of traffic will be open again in about 90 mins (approx 4.30pm)