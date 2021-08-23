318 people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospital, a jump of over 100 patients in two weeks.

The total has increased by 21 per cent since last Monday, owing to a big jump in admissions between Saturday and yesterday.

60 Covid patients are in intensive care - the highest figure since early April.

Galway University Hospital now has by far the highest number of Covid-positive patients nationally at 32- a jump of 13 in 24 hours.

That’s followed in this region by Sligo in joint-second place at 23- up four, Mayo University Hospital in third place at 22- up one and the Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe at 5- up one.

Of those, 7 are in ICU in Galway, with 3 in Sligo and 2 each in both Mayo and the Portiuncula.