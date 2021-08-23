Aran Islands RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crew were called to two medical evacuations from Inis Oirr and Inis Mór yesterday (Sunday).

Shortly before 4pm the crew was tasked by the Irish Coast Guard to launch their all-weather Severn class lifeboat to a medical evacuation of a young male on a day trip to Inis Oirr who had sustained an injury to his arm after a fall from a bicycle.

The lifeboat crew launched immediately and arrived alongside the pier in Inis Oirr, where the patient was brought safely aboard the lifeboat. They then headed straight for Rossaveal Harbour and the waiting ambulance.

The second call came at a quarter to 8 last night, when the crew were requested by the Irish Coast Guard to transport a patient from Inis Mór who was in need of further medical attention.

Speaking after the call outs both Aran Island RNLI Coxswains commended the speedy reaction time from the volunteer crew members to launch the lifeboat.

As we head into another fine weather spell, Aran Islands RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crew are advising visitors to respect the water. If planning a trip to the beach or sea, never swim alone and always let someone know where you are going and when you are due back. Always carry a means of calling with you in a waterproof pouch or bag and always wear a lifejacket at sea.