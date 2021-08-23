Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Westport Town earlier today.

The crash occurred on James’s Street at approximately 10:50am this morning.

One truck collided with three cars during the course of this incident.

Midwest News understands that one man was conveyed to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained during this incident.

Local diversions are in place while the scene is being attended to.

Gardaí are appealing to motorists to avoid the area if possible.