Work started on the first Mayo home to avail of the defective blocks remediation scheme at the weekend.

The house in Tallagh, Belmullet was levelled on Saturday and reconstruction work will start at the site shortly.

Local Councillor Gerry Coyle says the family in question were lucky to find an apartment to rent in the current climate while the rebuild takes place.

The Fine Gael representative has also learnt that the defective blocks can be disposed of in any quarry, as opposed to only the quarry of their origin.

The Government's Defective Block scheme, which came into effect last year, only provides 90% compensation, with homeowners calling for 100% of their costs to be covered.

Cllr Coyle is proposing that VAT should be given back on the new builds, something which could give families the 100% cost of compensation without going through the Attorney General.

Cllr Gerry Coyle told Midwest News that the start of reconstruction work has provided some end in sight to the pyrite controversy for this particular family.